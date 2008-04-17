Amazing Direct Note Access is Photoshop For Music

Charlie over at DVICE is a musician, so if he says this Direct Note Access is miraculous, we definitely believe him. Think of this software suite as Photoshop, but for music—able to change any note to any other note even if it's buried inside chords or other instruments playing simultaneously. Up until now, you could only change the entire chord, not individual notes, which would affect the general feel of the tune. But as you can see above in the video, DNA gives people much more control. [Celemony via Technology Review via Daily Swarm via DVICE]