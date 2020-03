Captain Witwicky had an excuse; he didn't know the Decepticons were after the All Spark. In fact, he didn't even know what the Decepticons were. If you opt to purchase this All Spark USB hub, with 4 ports and retailing at £13.99 ($30), what exactly would be your excuse? Still, if you do decide the All Spark USB hub is for you, prepare to die at the hands of your maniac Macbook, once the All Spark gives it life. Scary. [Everything USB]