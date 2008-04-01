Airo Massaging Backpack Soothes Sore Muscles, Doubles as a Turtle Costume

Last year we came across the Rotoflexion massaging backpack, but alas it was only a concept device. However, someone out there was enterprising enough to turn the idea into reality with the Airo—a backpack that can apply massage, vibration, and relaxing heat to sore shoulder and back muscles. Unfortunately, it appears that they failed to make the device into a functional backpack, which seems like a missed opportunity to me. After all, if I am going to walk around looking like a freakin' turtle, I should at least be able to store my books in the thing. [Discovery via BookofJoe via DVICE]