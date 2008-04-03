Aircell Gets Two Key Approvals from FAA, Paves Way for In-Flight Broadband

Aircell, a company setting up a broadband network for use while flying, just received two critical FAA approvals that clears the way for the rollout of in-flight broadband in the near future. The first approval allows Aircell to run its network on commercially operating Boeing 767-200 planes, while the second authorises the company to manufacture aircraft parts in its Bensenville, IL plant. Both are pretty important, clearly, so it's good to see that we're heading in the right direction towards you beautiful people being able to leave comments on Giz from 30,000 feet. [Aircell via SlipperyBrick]