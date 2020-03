So, one of the big sniggles about Photoshop Express, Adobe's free online photo tweaker and sorta-kinda Flickr clone, is that using the service basically gave full control of your photos to Adobe. No more! They just emailed us that as of April 10, they're only claiming "those limited rights that allow us to operate the service" and they don't "claim ownership of your content and won't sell your images." Score one for internet rights and your mum's Photoshop dalliances. [PS Express Terms of Use]