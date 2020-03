Sure there are other ways to enclose old 2.5" drives, but have you ever seen a more elegant one for 29 US bucks? The Addonics Snap-In ExDrive25 promises hot-swappable connections via USB 2.0 and eSATA (if your PC can support it). Since eSATA can't power the drive via the bus—not yet anyway—you'd have to buy the US$15 power adaptor for that, or just try one of the ones you already have lying in a drawer somewhere. Jump for a detailed diagram of the product, including a shot of its backend.

