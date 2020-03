Remember the case of the drunkard dressing up as Vader and beating some Jedi-wannabees with a crutch? Here's the vid. I can't believe someone got charged with assault for this. Footage of the actual attack just takes all the juice away from the tale. I mean, in the old days, you had to take off someone's arm or head, or scorch their Jedi robes at least. Kids these days. [BBC]