A Gasoline-Powered PC? What the Crap?

According to English Russia, this special PC is used to work on fuel "connected directly to the car's gas tank." Hmmm. Apparently "it analyses the state of the fuel and diagnoses the overall condition of the car, while consuming some gas fluid." Possibly even without detonating and killing everyone nearby. There are more pics in the gallery, shedding more light on the thing, but there's no monitor, keyboard or mouse, and you never really see the drives in action either. Even the backside looks something fishy, and there's no obvious combustion engine either. What's your expert opinion? And what are the chances that this whole brilliant scheme will at some point combust all to hell? [English Russia]