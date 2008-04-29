A10 RC Model vs the Real Thing at Top Gun 2008

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here's the 1:5 scale A-10 Warthog remote control model in some video action at Top Gun 2008, in Lakeland, FL.—the biggest remote controlled aeroplane competition in the world. And to match it, a real A-10 appeared on the scene, taking off from a parallel runway. We interviewed Mike Selby, one of the model creators, and got all the technical details about this amazing $13,000 beast, with two jet turbines, three on-board microprocessors, 24 servos, a 1" OLED display in its cockpit and a fully-functional gatling gun. Jump to see all its amazing details in a 26-photo gallery. [Video and images courtesy of Bob Parrish]

