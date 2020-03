Standing 6.5 feet tall, the Nendo Kazadokei is a clock with a second hand that measures almost 5 feet on its own. It just stands there, quietly moving its arms, waiting patiently to sever any innocent passerby's head or scoop out an eye from their skull. See it standing up in all its majesty after the jump.

The Kazadokei is made by One Percent products, so only 100 units will be produced at probably some insane price. [Dezeen]