3G iPhone's Upcoming Chip Found?

The iPhone SDK Beta 3 has barely been out for a few hours and Zibri, maker of the ZiPhone iPhone tool, has found references to a future 3G chip inside the new firmware. The chipset is the SGOLD3, which follows up the current S-GOLD2 in today's iPhone. Here's what the S-GOLD3 has support for, not all of which will make it into the next-gen iPhone: HSDPA category 8 (7.2 Mbps), cameras of up to 5-megapixels, MPEG4/H.263 hardware acceleration and "video telephony, streaming, recording and playback." Again, Apple might not enable all these features in the actual 3G iPhone, but at least we know that they're theoretically possible. [ZiPhone]