Something tells me this 3,800 HP jet-powered bike isn't the safest or most efficient way to get around town, but then again, you aren't going to fry a crosswalk's worth of schoolchildren to a crisp driving around a Plymouth Voyager. Oh, and the name of the guy who built this monster? Mad Ron Laycock. Ponder that while you hit the jump for another picture of this thing.

Want more? Jalopnik has a whole gallery. Check it. [Mad V8 Bike via Jalopnik]