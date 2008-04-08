$300,000 Watch Doesn't Tell Time, But Shows if the Sun is Up

Do you know when you see something so completely retarded, you have no response other than to rub your face with your hands and mumble to yourself, "What the fuck?" That's exactly what we did when we saw this US$300,000 Day&Night watch that doesn't tell the time, but shows you whether the sun is up basied on Tourbillon movement. What's even more retarded is that these watches sold out within 48 hours of their launch. I've sat here staring at the monitor for 10 minutes trying to figure it out, but I'm dumbfounded. [Reuters via Born Rich via Coolest Gadgets]