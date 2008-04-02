How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

2CLight Hat: Solar-Powered Handsfree Lighting at Night

At first glance at the 2CLight cap you'd think "oh come on... who'd use that?" — but then you'd think about fishermen and other outdoorsy-types who'd benefit from some hands-free lighting, and maybe you'd reconsider. Its flexible solar cell charges a small battery up during the day, and gives out about 2 hours of max-brightness from the twin LEDs in the brim, or 36 hours at low setting. According to the website blurb it's "not a cap with lights," ohoho no: it's a "tightly integrated, highly advanced, microprocessor controlled solar lighting technology" system. Hmm. So, this cap with lights is available in three colour schemes for $35. [2CLight via Talk2MyShirt]

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

