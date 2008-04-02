2CLight Hat: Solar-Powered Handsfree Lighting at Night

At first glance at the 2CLight cap you'd think "oh come on... who'd use that?" — but then you'd think about fishermen and other outdoorsy-types who'd benefit from some hands-free lighting, and maybe you'd reconsider. Its flexible solar cell charges a small battery up during the day, and gives out about 2 hours of max-brightness from the twin LEDs in the brim, or 36 hours at low setting. According to the website blurb it's "not a cap with lights," ohoho no: it's a "tightly integrated, highly advanced, microprocessor controlled solar lighting technology" system. Hmm. So, this cap with lights is available in three colour schemes for $35. [2CLight via Talk2MyShirt]