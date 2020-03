So, this is what 320 kph looks like on a small scale. And what this RC-controlled car sounds like is a gazillion very angry bees all chasing after Michael Caine. Powered by nitromethane, the car is attached via cable to a pole situated in the middle of a circular track. Round and round the car goes, getting faster and faster, until it reaches 320kph—and the buzz reaches such a pitch that you think the bees are after you. Awesome. [Jalopnik]