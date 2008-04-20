1930s Steam Cooker Uses Car Exhaust To Cook For, Poison Your Family

Before the advent of the drive-through, families on road trips were stumped by the dilemma of how to have a hot meal ready at any time during their travels. But never fear, 1930s road warrior — hook up this automatic food cooking contraption to your exhaust pipe and your car will prepare your dinners for you!

The cooker, meant to be mounted on the rear bumper, contains a steam pressure kettle that gets heated by aromatic, flavourful hot exhaust. An hour's drive will yield you thoroughly cooked meats and vegetables, enveloped in the essence of leaded gasoline. Yum! [Modern Mechanix via Boing Boing]