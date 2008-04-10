The end of the week is nigh. You have worked hard and now it's time to relax. That is the spirit behind the new "Thank Giz It's Friday" roundup. This week it is all about gadgets that will help you breeze through the weekend with as little physical effort as possible—a guide to the ultimate in laziness. The way I see it, why should you do things half-assed when you can do things no-assed? Let us show you the way.
10 Lazy Gadgets To Help You Automate Your Weekend
Trending Stories Right Now
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.