Z-Flyer Hand Command Robot Lets You Play With Your Hand, Negates Guilt

Here's an interesting take on RC flying bots; the Z-Flyer Hand Command Robot hovers right above the palm of your hand, wherever that maybe, you dirty devil. The astronaut shuns a conventional remote control, instead relying on your very own hand; how well it will work is questionable, but it is certainly a cool idea. Hell, for £24.95 (US$50) we're willing to bite. If the innovative control system didn't have us sold, the flashing green LEDs should do it for sure. The Z-Flyer will give seven minutes of flying time on a ten minute charge, and it docks into the central space station to get the juice levels up—how cute. [Gadgets.co.uk via NerdApproved]