Designer Luis Beruman's new ZeroPointZero concept is a set of digital watch handcuffs. Yes, that's handcuffs, guys: snap them onto your own wrist for that cool jailhouse look, or share some happy time with a friend. We know very little about them apart from the photos in the gallery. Nevertheless, this fetishistic concept has got us all excitable, and we want them made into a real product. Now. Please? [LuisBerumen via TFTS]