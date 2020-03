Forget fridge magnet poetry— you know you only used it to make up smutty phrases anyway—stick these fridge leaves on that boring metal door, and you'd have your own indoor forest. Granted it would be much more "lovely" if it was made of real leaves not plastic ones, but I reckon they've got a charm all of their own. Designer Richard Hutten created them for office ceilings in a Rotterdam museum, and now they're being commercialised. No word on pricing or availability yet. [Dezeen]