Your Console May Be Destroying the Earth

Your gaming console could be sucking up vast amounts of power, according to Greenpeace. The environmental organisation, which is actually participating in CeBIT this year, has been telling reporters that it has serious concerns about the energy efficiency of the current generation of gaming consoles, and that IBM, AMD, Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo have been stonewalling them about information related to manufacturing processes and power consumption. Greenpeace's read on this is that very little attention is being paid to power usage on consoles, and that's something that needs to change. Of course, the fact that your typical Xbox 360 power brick doubles as both a home heater and power supply could well be seen as a feature, not a bug. [AFP via SMH]