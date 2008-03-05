How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Yes, This "Phone" Costs $100

Some people are willing to pay a premium for custom tech, a principle you really grasp when checking out the Angel Phone. Every angel is made to order, a Dreamsicles plush gutted, tortured and stuffed with a landline phone in shame. Parents, this monstrosity is what happens when schools have too much arts funding—a testament to P.E. if I've ever seen one. Here's a bonus shot, if your eyes haven't gotten their share of burning yet this morning:

angelphone-1.jpgEven if this thing were made in a trendy, ironic sort of way, it's still gone too far. [product via shinyshiny]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles