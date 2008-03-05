Yes, This "Phone" Costs $100

Some people are willing to pay a premium for custom tech, a principle you really grasp when checking out the Angel Phone. Every angel is made to order, a Dreamsicles plush gutted, tortured and stuffed with a landline phone in shame. Parents, this monstrosity is what happens when schools have too much arts funding—a testament to P.E. if I've ever seen one. Here's a bonus shot, if your eyes haven't gotten their share of burning yet this morning:

Even if this thing were made in a trendy, ironic sort of way, it's still gone too far. [product via shinyshiny]