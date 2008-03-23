Xbox 360 Bill Gates Edition (1 of 1 Limited Apology Run)

A few weeks back, an unlucky Xbox owner shipped off his customised Bungie autographed console to Microsoft's repair centre, and to his horrors they wiped it clean. Bungie resigned a console for him, but now, Microsoft is chiming in with a new console with Bill's signature on it and hundreds of dollars worth of new video games.

Since Nathan's Xbox was returned stark naked, his girlfriend left him, his pet dog didn't even recognise him and people on the street looked at him in disgust. (Probably.) Such was the change in Nathan's life, he could hardly bare waking up in the mornings. However, Microsoft saw this atrocity going on, and they sure fixed it:

Despite Bungie jumping (ha!) in and giving our man all of the following:

• Legendary Edition Helmet signed by most-if not all-of the studio staff

• Halo 3 Soundtrack (two disc) signed by Marty O'Donnell (with "DO NOT ERASE!" written under his name)

• Bungie Jacket

• Bungie T-Shirt

• Halo 3 Messenger Bag

• Two Halo 3 Limited Edition Wireless Controllers (one covenant, one human)

• Halo 3 Faceplate and Skins for Xbox 360

• Four McFarlane Action Figures (MC, EVA Spartan, Brute Chieftan, Jackal Sniper)

• Halo Actionclix Preview pack (Target exclusive sticker on the front)

• Halo Actionclix Game Pack 4

• Halo 3 Wall Graffix

• Halo 3: Ghosts of Onyx Novel

• Halo Graphic Novel

• Halo 3 Wristband

• Halo 3 Hackeysack

M Nathan is, we presume, now back with his girlfriend, his dog loves him and people in the street can't wait to stop and chat with him. He's so cool, we want to be his friend. [Kotaku: 1, 2 and 3]