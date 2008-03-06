Wristwatches Banned in College-Entry Exams Thanks to One Lousy Cheater

Some kid used his mobile phone-connected watch to receive incriminating text messages during a college-entry exam in Thailand and now "all kinds of watches" have been banned from 18 exam centres. Thailand has a seriously competitive testing system, with selectivity in some engineering and medicine programs reaching 1 in 100. Still, you'd think that a kid caught using an innovative way to cheat would be sent to the head of the class (kinda like Captain Kirk and that Kobayashi Maru business). I wonder what they'll do when everyone has cellular/GPS implants—little bit harder to ban, I'd imagine. [Reuters]