Woz "Disappointed" By iPhone, Loves 3G



Speaking at the Broadband and Beyond conference in Sydney today, the Woz apparently announced his disappointment at the iPhone and the other Steve's decision to not include 3G. He said:

"To tell you the truth, I was disappointed ... half the phones in the AT&T store were 3G already."

Of course, that doesn't mean that he doesn't still love his iPhone. As far as usability goes, none of the other 3G phones he has tested comes close.

"Not one of them made me feel good about accessing the Internet, browser-style until the iPhone".



Woz also admitted that he prefers to use another phone for talk over the iPhone, and rubbished the idea that the reason the iPhone launched without 3G was due to battery life concerns, as voiced by El Jobso at the iPhone's UK launch.

"I get as much life on my 3G phones as I get on my non-3G phones. I don't think it's just a battery issue."

Notice the plural there. 3G phones. This man is a gadget king.

