World's Smallest Gun Now In Gold and Diamonds, Kills Just the Same

In what is a huge step forward towards the acceptance of garden gnomes and Russian mafia tiny assassins in the NRA, the SwissMiniGun company has created a gold and diamonds version of their 0.7-ounce mini-revolver, which is still only 55mm long, and can fire real 4.53-millimeter caliber bullets at 121 metres per second, with a range of 112 metres. That's fast enough to be deadly at close range so yes, cute and small bling-bling can kill. Full gallery and pricing after the jump.

The Swiss MiniGun costs almost US$6,000, but the diamond-studded 18-carat gold version will get you up to US$60,000. [Swissminigun via Daily Mail]

