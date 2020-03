Well, it seems there's unnecessary Swarovski bling, and then there's a US$40,000 solid 18 karat white and pink gold iPod shuffle. With 430 diamonds, no less. Personally, I can't stand blinged-up gadgets, diamonds or no, but at least this one might do some good: the iDiamond is really going under the hammer at a charity auction in London. That's just the estimated price for this one-off we alerted you to before, by the way; it might go higher. [Yahoo news]