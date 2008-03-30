Windows Mobile Face Contact Plugin Adds CoverFlow Contacts

CoverFlow may be only semi-useful on your Mac, but imagine what it would look like on a Windows Mobile phone. Actually useful! The Face Contact plugin, which costs US$14.95, displays all your contact photos in a CoverFlow-esque way in your home screen, letting you flip between people and even directly dial, text or send emails from their photo. Cool for sure, but is it worth US$15? Probably not. Plus, are all your contacts actually good looking enough that you'd want to stare at them every time you pull out your phone? [Cnetx via Just Another Mobile Monday via PhoneMag]