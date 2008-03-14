Windows Media Centre Universal Remote IR Quirks Fixed

Windows Media Centre users who use universal remotes—not the default Microsoft IR remotes—have problem run into a quirk where only some button presses register. Here's the deal: media centre receivers expect to see an alternating IR code for functions like channel changing or volume switches in order to eliminate IR "bounce", which is apparently caused by IR signals bouncing off stuff and hitting the receiver twice. In order to turn this off and fix the problem for universal remotes who don't support the alternating IR codes, just change a registry entry and you're done. Hit up CEPro for more details. [CEPro]