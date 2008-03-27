Will You Be Using One of These Phones in 2010?

What phone will you be using in the far off age of 2010? Along with our flying cars and robot slaves, you could be sporting one of these concept phone designs born out of a partnership between phone company Pantech (Sky Premium) and Korean university students. Pantech has a reputation for wacky concepts that were never intended for production, but these designs seem to be a little out there—even for them. Still, would you trade in your current mobile phone for one of these "phones of the future?" [Akihabara News via DVICE]

