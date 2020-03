Looks like the fellows at Gamestop let the pricing for Nintendo's Wii Wheel slip, and US$14.99 is the price you'll be paying for each friend you have over on Mario Kart Wii day, (April 27th.) The game will retail at US$49.99, which includes one Wii Wheel to boot, but for multiplayer mayhem, you're going to have to fork out that little bit more. Friends suck...not in a good way. Jump to see a blown up shot of the flier with the figures. [Gamestop; Thanks, David W]