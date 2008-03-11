How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wii Fit Coming in May

wii-fit.jpgThe weirdest (and possibly coolest) accessory for the Nintendo Wii is coming to our shores on May 8.

The Wii Fit is a board that you perform exercises on: pushups, handstands, yoga, hula hoops (no, we're not joking about that last one), whatever. The Fit and the Wii keep track your weight and body mass index, maintain a database of how many exercises you have performed and provide tutorials on proper fitness. There are even a few balance games like ski jump and tightrope walk you can play on it.

The Wii Fit will set you back $149.95, and no, you probably can't claim it on your health insurance.

