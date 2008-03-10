Who's Australia's Best ISP?

Okay, we admit that we're a little late with this one, but Whirlpool, easily Australia's best broadband news site, last week posted the results of its annual Australian Broadband Survey. The survey covers satusfaction with both ISPs and networking hardware, and is definitely worth a read if you're in the market for either.

The results of the survey, which can be found in full here, can be a little challenging to wade through, but the I-couldn't-be-bothered-reading-the-article version is that Internode came up extremely well, topping the survey in most measures of satisfaction. Westnet, Adam Internet and iiNet didn't fare too badly, either. The big losers were TPG and Optus, which were pretty much ripped to shreds by their customers (though TPG did rank well on pricing). Telstra, meanwhile, ranked in the middle of the pack on most measures except pricing: less than 7% of its customers felt it was giving them a fair deal. That may, of course, have something to do with the fact that it charges through the nose for broadband. [Whirlpool]