How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Who's Australia's Best ISP?

Whirlpool.jpg

Okay, we admit that we're a little late with this one, but Whirlpool, easily Australia's best broadband news site, last week posted the results of its annual Australian Broadband Survey. The survey covers satusfaction with both ISPs and networking hardware, and is definitely worth a read if you're in the market for either.

The results of the survey, which can be found in full here, can be a little challenging to wade through, but the I-couldn't-be-bothered-reading-the-article version is that Internode came up extremely well, topping the survey in most measures of satisfaction. Westnet, Adam Internet and iiNet didn't fare too badly, either. The big losers were TPG and Optus, which were pretty much ripped to shreds by their customers (though TPG did rank well on pricing). Telstra, meanwhile, ranked in the middle of the pack on most measures except pricing: less than 7% of its customers felt it was giving them a fair deal. That may, of course, have something to do with the fact that it charges through the nose for broadband. [Whirlpool]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles