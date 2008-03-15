Weird Car LCD Display: Phone Number Swapping While Driving?

Apparently, the Callme Prism is a phone-number-displaying LCD intended for those times you're in your car, stuck in traffic or at a red light, and you see an attractive girl pull up beside you. The Callme makers seem to think girls are into complete strangers who run game on them by sticking a screen up against a window. And they think she would call your number and have sex with you in the backseat of your car at a highway truck stop or something? Yeah...OK. The device retails for around US$26. [Callme via TFTS via Jalopnik]