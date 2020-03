If diets have just never worked for you due to your lack of self-control and your love of all things buttery, maybe it's time for some stupider methods of weight loss. Enter the Weight Loss Sunglasses. Yep, these guys are tinted blue, the "least appetizing colour of the spectrum," sure to make that ice cream sundae sitting in front of you look downright disgusting. For only US$18.75, I don't know how you can say no. [Product Page via Book of Joe]