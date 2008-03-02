Visit the Apple Store, Get Laid

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Holy crap! Cosmopolitan Magazine—never mind why I was reading it—has just published an article saying the Apple Store is the hottest haunt to pick up dashing young chaps. That means hordes of the Cosmopolitan Magazine reading public are off to their local Apple Store to search for trendy geeks like you. It makes no sense to us either, but don't look a gift horse in the mouth, lad. This may well blow your mind, but here's the situation; you may get to talk to a hot girl. Shocking, we know. Checkout Cosmopolitan's reasoning about the Apple Store after the jump.

"The draw: Most guys are natural gadget lovers, and with sales of iPods and MacBooks skyrocketing, more men than ever are stopping by Apple boutiques. The vibe at the stores is conducive to man meeting too: You can check your email among cuties, take a free workshop on anything from Photoshop to podcasting (a great opportunity to strike up a conversation), or just survey the, ahem, good-looking merchandise."

Now, put your OS loyalty aside and skip on down to your local Apple Store, take a few good jokes with you, and you might just get a chance to show off your real Penryn processor...you know what I'm saying. (N.B. Avoid jokes like that.) [Cosmopolitan via androidapps; image via insanely great tees]

