Video of BigDog Beta Quadruped Robot Is So Stupid It's Hilarious

If you thought Humanity was damned after watching the latest BigDog quadruped robot, prepare to loot the nearest supermarket and run for the hills, because this video of the beta version of BigDog will leave you in awe. And probably make you wet your pants like some of the best Monty Python skits. Peter Furia (who I hope is Nick's cousin and works at SHIELD) sent us the exclusive high resolution footage this morning and told us the story behind it.

Jesús Díaz: WHAT IN THE NAME OF ALL THAT IS SACRED AND GOOD IS THIS?

Peter Furia: The BigDog Beta itself is Beau and me in black tights and turtlenecks.

JD: Why?

PF: This video was just for fun, as was our popular music video "Mac or PC" but Seedwell is our newly created viral marketing company. It was co-founded by David Fine, Beau Lewis and myself. We produce content both for fun and for hire. We are also currently working on viral video campaigns for several other companies, and look forward to working with more and more companies as the demand for creative, viral content increases.

I don't know about their other videos, but if they are this good, these guys are gold. Let's see how viral this one gets.

