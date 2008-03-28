How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Vestax Guber CM-02 USB Turntable Really Something

Despite having crates and crates of vinyl, I am too lazy (and too strapped for space) to shell out for a USB turntable. Another reason is that most of them look like shite. But this one, the Vestax Guber CM-02, is gorgeous. Delishy-wishy. It totally poops on last week's non-usb, acrylic home-made versions (sorry Mike) and, oh, I've got a warm feeling this Friday morning and am going to think about that weekend I'll spend converting all my old 12" into files when I buy this. DJ Deals has it for IS$499, but our buds over the pond at Gizmodo Japan say it's on for US$233. [Gizmodo Japan through Google Translate]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles