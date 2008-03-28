Vestax Guber CM-02 USB Turntable Really Something

Despite having crates and crates of vinyl, I am too lazy (and too strapped for space) to shell out for a USB turntable. Another reason is that most of them look like shite. But this one, the Vestax Guber CM-02, is gorgeous. Delishy-wishy. It totally poops on last week's non-usb, acrylic home-made versions (sorry Mike) and, oh, I've got a warm feeling this Friday morning and am going to think about that weekend I'll spend converting all my old 12" into files when I buy this. DJ Deals has it for IS$499, but our buds over the pond at Gizmodo Japan say it's on for US$233. [Gizmodo Japan through Google Translate]