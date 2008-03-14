Vertu's 10th Anniversary Monogram Constellation Cellphones

Nokia's luxury subsidiary Vertu is celebrating 10 years of selling overdesigned, overpriced mobile phones with a new collection of overdesigned, overpriced mobile phones called the Monogram Constellation. Soon to reach your nearest Louis Vuitton shop in Chinatown, these models have the V monogram printed on the leather back in a four hour process that is for sure going to increase battery life and reception signal. The Pewter, Green, Red, Skye Blue or Cerise coloured Monogram Constellation will be launched on April 1st, and their price won't make you laugh.