That little USB socket gets put to some weird and whacky uses in the name of decorating your desk, and now here's yet another: USB neon signs. If you're a terminal cubicle customizer, you might be able to brighten things up a bit with these US$20 gizmos, available in @, :-) and "bar" designs. Just put the smiley away during a bad day, hey? Getting broken glass shards in your hand after an "angry moment" would just hurt. [Gadgets.dk via Geekalerts]