USB Mini Mouse Speaker Forgets its Input Obligations

Brando's USB Mini Mouse Speaker is a great little portable speaker, which connects via 3.5mm stereo jack to any sound output. The speaker charges via an included USB cable and it is sure to bring the house down with the thumping 2W output. If you are worried you won't look the image of cool with the USB Mini Mouse, put those ludicrous notions aside, it comes with a neck strap so you can pimp Flavor Flav styles effortlessly. Phew!

The only thing is, we were hoping our US$14.00 would get us standard mouse functionality, too. Perhaps the omission is a slight technical oversight by Brando? [Brando via Geek Alerts]