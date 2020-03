There are ways and means to add some interest to a USB hub, but Evergreen's new Picture Frame Hub misses all of them. Sure, everyone could do with four extra USB ports from time to time, and having a picture of your loved one on your desk is always good. But combined? And with a light behind the photo? Nope, it just doesn't work. All it makes you want is a real digital photo frame. But, if it still floats your boat, it's available soon for US$24.91. [Geekstuff4u via Akihabaranews]