USB Gadget Display is Like Vista Sideshow, but Supports Windows XP

When is Vista Sideshow not Vista Sideshow? When it does the same thing as Sideshow—display little widgets on an external device—but doesn't use Vista's Gadgets. The USB Gadget Display does look like a little 2-inch LCD display, which shows clocks and various other things like CPU and RAM usage (but mostly clocks) outside of your machine, but it works with Windows XP, something Sideshow can't claim. Though, looking at the quality of these widgets, it might be worth it for you to upgrade to Vista. [Everything USB]