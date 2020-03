Joel Escalona, the same dude that brought us the Seven alarm clock concept is back with a design for a USB bomb-shaped storage device. I can definitely see where he came up with the design—bombs are cool, the cord makes for a great fuse and the size of the device itself would mean that it could potentially hold a massive amount of data. But what would keep this sucker from rolling off your desk? Since it is only a concept, we will probably never know. [Joel Escalona via Pan-Dan via Techabob]