How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

US Air Force To Buy 300 PS3s To Assess Cell Processor

Our good friends over at Kotaku have posted this nugget of gold – Apparently the US Air Force has put in a requisition for 300 40GB Playstation 3 consoles.

Rather than actually use it for good, like playing GTA IV, watching Blu-ray movies or Folding at Home, the Air Force's Research Laboratory plans on "conducting a technology assessment of certain cell processors". In other words, using them for evil.

According to the Presolicitation notice found online, the PS3 is the only cell chip on the market that can be acquired at an acceptable cost. So obviously they won't be buying their PS3s from Australia, then.

Sony always said that the PS3 wasn't just a games machine. Now it's a military research device as well. Hopefully future wars won't all be controlled by a DualShock though.

[FBO.gov via PS3mods via KotakuAU]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles