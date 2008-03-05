How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Urban Skiff Portable Boat Makes Sense to Someone, But Not Me

City dwellers who can't shake their love for the Great Outdoors will find excitement in the "Urban Skiff". It's a portable boat that goes from duffle bag to sad, wilted-looking dinghy in just eight impossible easy steps. Now all you need is a space in your cramped apartment to store a boat-sized bag, means to transport it, and water to set sail in. Personally, you'd have a better chance of finding my body at the bottom of the East River before you found me carrying this thing over there. A shot of the setup process, after the jump.

urban_skiff.jpg
Look how tired that guy is! Sorry urbanites, this is only a concept. For actual run-ins with nature you will still have you leave the city. [Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles