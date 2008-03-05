Urban Skiff Portable Boat Makes Sense to Someone, But Not Me

City dwellers who can't shake their love for the Great Outdoors will find excitement in the "Urban Skiff". It's a portable boat that goes from duffle bag to sad, wilted-looking dinghy in just eight impossible easy steps. Now all you need is a space in your cramped apartment to store a boat-sized bag, means to transport it, and water to set sail in. Personally, you'd have a better chance of finding my body at the bottom of the East River before you found me carrying this thing over there. A shot of the setup process, after the jump.



Look how tired that guy is! Sorry urbanites, this is only a concept. For actual run-ins with nature you will still have you leave the city. [Yanko Design]