Update: TiVo Looking For Beta Testers Again?

Gizmodian Rhett has pointed us in the direction of TiVo's website again to show us that TiVo are once again looking for Beta Testers. Looks like I didn't make the grade from the first intake, then. I checked and it still seems to be pretty active, so if you're keen, fill in the form and keep us informed on what it's like.
It doesn't really seem like Seven's going to pull the plug on it if they're still asking for Beta testers, either. Hopefully we'll even see both in the near future.
[TiVo – Thanks Rhett!]