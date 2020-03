After Paramount's remaining HD DVD schedule (to be generous) came out, we hit up Universal to see what their roadmap looked like. Unfortunately, it looks to be just as barren. Here's the response we got:

We have Atonement available on HD DVD March 18th—we have not announced anything additional. Have a good weekend.

Take that for you what will, though we're not going to clear any more space on our shelves for HD DVDs.