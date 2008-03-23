Ultra-Basic Flip Video Camera Steals 13 Percent of Camcorder Market With Its Amazing Low-Light Performance?

The Flip camcorder is about as far from a pro camera as Mario is from an actual plumber. In his (mostly fawning) review of the latest version, David Pogue says that the camera's major "shocker" is that its low-light capabilities "trump even US$1,000 camcorders." But there's another one buried in there: It has snagged a whopping 13 percent of the camcorder market. Are there untold armies of soccer mums running around with the Flip? Or is its super simple operation (and functionality) a quiet gadget revolution? [NYT]