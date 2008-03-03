U&I UIBS700 Stereo Bluetooth Headset has Plug-in speakers, Necklace Design

For those of you who don't like Uhura-like Bluetooth headsets that stick out of your ear, the new U&I Capella UIBS700 headset is a necklace-style alternative that does stereo sound. Its slightly old-school-styled case fits in a small LCD screen and also comes with a 1.2W per-channel speaker add-on. It's got enough battery power for eight hours of talk and 200 hours standby. It's Bluetooth 2.0 and supports auto-switching, so your phone can cut in over your music. We'll know pricing and release data info after CeBIT. [Aving]